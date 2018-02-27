Fuad: Should UNC bring back Jack?

MP for Barataria/San Juan Dr Fuad Khan in the lower house PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

UNITED National Congress (UNC) MP Dr. Fuad Khan has suggested asking former UNC political leader Basdeo Panday, his daughter and former UNC MP Mickela Panday and former Chaguanas West MP Jack Warner to return to the party.

He was speaking during the Monday Night Forum held at Don Miguel Hindu School, Port of Spain.

"Would you like to see Panday, Mickela, Jack back together again?" he asked the crowd.

Khan said he would ask UNC Political Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar about bringing them back into the fold and added that the party needs unity if they are going to beat the well-oiled machine of the People's National Movement (PNM).

"If we don't put our house in order in the next two and a half years we will not be able to beat the PNM."

Panday stepped away from the UNC after he was defeated by Persad-Bissessar in 2010 for leadership of the party while his daughter Panday offered herself as a candidate to contest the May 2010 elections but was rejected by the party's screening committee headed by Persad-Bissessar. Warner, who held the post of UNC chairman and the portfolios of Works and Transport and National Security, left the party after years of being dogged by corruption allegations during his time as FIFA vice president and formed his own party the Independent Liberal Party which he would subsequently resign as political leader. Warner is currently fighting extradition to the US over FIFA fraud charges.