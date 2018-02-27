Families claim compensation over 3 shot dead in Moruga in 2011
THE FAMILIES of three Moruga civilians who were allegedly murdered by six police officers in July 2011, are seeking close to $5 million in compensation from the state.
The families of Alana Duncan, Kerron Eccles and Abigail Johnson have filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the High Court.
In 2013, the six policemen - Acting Sergeant Khemraj Sahadeo and Constables Renaldo Reviero, Glenn Singh, Roger Nicholas, Safraz Juman and Antonio Ramadin - were committed to stand trial for murder.
Their criminal trial in the High Court is yet to begin.
Justice Kevin Ramcharan heard arguments in the case on Tuesday and will give his decision on May 23.