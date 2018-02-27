Diving video raises concerns

CAROL MATROO

PARENTS be aware. A video of children diving into murky, dirty waters in a ravine in the Beetham of the Priority Bus Route has raised some health concerns. The video also showed a man with a wad of money encouraging the children to dive into the water.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said this was a highly dangerous activity. “Not only from the view of drowning, but also from the threat of contracting disease especially if it affects their gastro intestinal system. There can be diarrhoea and vomitting because bacteria is living in that type of water. It is a public health issue. They can pick up skin diseases. Parents should have a serious talk with them,” Deyalsingh said.

Neil Rampersad, Chief Public Health Inspector, said the risk of children being infected by the polluted water was high, but then again, they may have built up a resistance “because they are always exposed to that kind of environment, but it is still not safe”, he said

Rampersad said when the children were diving into the polluted water they were ingesting the water.

“If they have abrasions and scratches on the skin and there is leptospirosis that could absorb directly into your blood stream and that is very dangerous,” he said. Leptospirosis has a 21-day incubation period so it may take a while to show up.