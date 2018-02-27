CAL is official airline for Jamaica Carnival

YVONNE WEBB

CARIBBEAN Airlines will be the official airline for Jamaica Carnival 2018, CAL Chairman Ronnie Mohammed said. Jamaica Carnival will take place from April 4 to 8. Mohammed said as an airline, CAL is committed to supporting culture across the region.

“We recognize and take seriously our role as a socio economic contributor to Trinidad and Tobago and the region and this commitment is reflected in our engagement with all our stakeholders,” Mohammed said at a celebratory function in San Fernando, marking the success of CAL Skiffle Steel Orchestra which it partnered with for this year’s TT Carnival.

He pointed out to the audience which included San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello; Community Development, Culture and the Arts Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly and Local Government and Rural Development Minister Kazim Hosein that CAL is the official airline for TT Carnival.

“This year through our partnership with the National Carnival Commission (NCC), CAL was the official airline of Carnival 2018. In addition to this, we focused on the next generation by partnering with the Red Cross Children’s Carnival, where young citizens participated in the national festival. Caribbean Airlines is in the business of connecting people, to festivals, to friends and family.

He congratulated CAL Skiffle for its remarkable start, finishing second in the National Panorama competition, in their first alliance as a sponsor and pledge to continue the arrangement. “At Caribbean Airlines we are in this for the long haul and we are steadfastly working on making our company better today, while planning for tomorrow.”