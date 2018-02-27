Businessman Carlyle Mack has died

Businessman Carlyle Mack

Businessman Carlyle Kenneth Mack has died.

Mack, 69, was a director of JT Allum and Company Limited, Corinthia Development Limited (proprietors of C3 Centre), and JTA Supermarkets.

The second son of prominent southern real estate magnate Carlton Mack, he joined the family business in 1965.

The younger Mack was "instrumental" in managing the equipment and maintenance side of the business, and led the negotiations for many of the company's real estate acquisitions, a release from JT Allum said.

"His was extremely sociable and well-loved by many who knew him. His great sense of generousity helped many in need and he will be missed by his family and close friends," the release said.

Mack's funeral will be held at 10 am on March 1, at the St Benedict's Roman Catholic Church in La Romain.