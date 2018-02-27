A&V Oil loses in Privy Council

A&V Oil and Gas has again failed in its attempt to convince the courts that there is an arguable case against state-owned Petrotrin termination of its contract with the lease operator.

On Monday, the Privy Council refused A&V Oil permission to appeal a ruling of the local court of appeal, effectively clearing the way for the refinery to give effect to the termination of the contract. This includes taking possession of A&V Oil's assets.

As a result of Monday's ruling the two-week old temporary injunction was lifted. The lease operator has unsucessfully sought to challenge Petrotrin’s entitlement to withhold $83.9 million which was retained under a term of the agreement between the state oil company and the lease operator.

A&V Oil’s attorneys, on February 15, applied for and was granted the injunction in the Privy Council on Ash Wednesday.

Two similar injunctions for interim relief were previously sought in the local courts and denied.

Petrotrin, on December 22, announced the termination of its contract with A&V Oil and Gas.

The lease operator was at the centre of the fake oil scandal at Petrotrin. Petrotrin said the findings of its audit department had been confirmed by an independent, forensic audit conducted by Canadian consultancy firm, Kroll Consulting Canada Company. The Kroll audit was commissioned by Petrotrin’s board of directors.