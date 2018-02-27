Afghanistan stun Windies in official warm-up

West Indies captain Jason Holder, left, and Marlon Samuels, right, were on the losing end yesterday against Afghanistan in an official ICC World Cup qualifying tournament warm-up.

A day after West Indies captain Jason Holder said it is about time West Indies won another ICC World Cup, Afghanistan gave the regional side a gentle reminder of why they are in Zimbabwe playing a qualifying tournament to reach cricket's biggest showpiece next year.

In an official warm-up match today in Zimbabwe, Afghanistan stunned the two-time former World champions by 29 runs via Duckworth-Lewis method in a match reduced to 35 overs per side.

West Indies won the toss and sent Afghanistan in to bat and restricted their unfancied opponents to 163 for nine. Pacers Sheldon Cottrell (3/43), Jason Holder (2/27), Kesrick Williams (2/34), Kemar Roach (1/16) and Carlos Brathwaite (1/27) were among the wickets.

Chasing a target of 140, in reply West Indies were dismissed for a paltry 110 with just two batsmen reaching double figures. Evin Lewis (36) and Marlon Samuels (34) made the only scores of note in an absolute horror show for the Windies with the bat.

Pacer Dawlat Zadran destroyed Holder's side with four wickets for 26 runs as the Windies capitulated with the bat for the umpteenth time.

West Indies begin their qualifying campaign against the United Arab Emirates on March 6 in Group A action.