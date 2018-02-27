Adjudicator pays tribute to Folk Singers

MAKE A JOYFUL NOISE: The Holistic Folk Song choir performs in the Primary School Folk Song segment yesterday at the 32nd biennial Music Festival at Queen’s Hall. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

JOHN BABB

MUSIC Festival adjudicator Dorothy Howden yesterday paid tribute to the performances of the ten Primary School Folk Song choirs for their singing, actions, music, imagination. “I have enjoyed the folk song very well,” she effused.

Tribute was also paid to the music teachers in the schools; the imagination of the children. “A morning well spent” with the folk singers.

“I also paid tribute to the amount of imagination as the children went through their performances, “ she added.

The choirs were allowed their own choice. Arima Girls RC came first with 89 marks for their “Dip and Fall Back” which earned them 89 marks; Sacred Heart Girls RC, filled second place with “Coconut Woman” which earned them 88 marks, while Dunross Folk Choir, came third with 87 marks.

Generally, all the school folk choirs were good. They included Guiseppi Preparatory School with “Mi Mama” with cuatro accompaniment; then there was Dunross Folk Choir with “Estefan the Banjo Man;” then Newtown Girls RC with “Mi Bouie”, followed by there was La Fillette RC Primary with “Wake up Johnnie and come leh we go”. Then the first place winner, Arima Girls RC.

They were followed by Sacred Heart Girls” RC, followed by St. Mary’s Mucurapo Girls RC with “Evening Time”. They were followed by Holistic Folk Song, belting out “Coconut Woman.”

On Saturday night, winner of the recorder solo class was Lyzabra Xavier, while Janine Charles Farray, won the Vocal Solo recital class. Class 13 was won by was won APA Folk Swingers who topped the field with 94 marks. St Joseph’s Convent Choir topped the Junior Open Choir class with 94 marks.