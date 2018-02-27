Additional charge for fake photographer

NALINEE SEELAL

A 28-YEAR-OLD Cunupia man who was charged on Sunday with grievous sexual assault and indecent assault against an 18-year-old University student was yesterday charged with a third offence of false imprisonment. The man was charged with the two offences on Sunday PC Brown of the Chaguanas CID and was supposed to appear before a Tunapuna magistrate yesterday.

However, senior officers of the Central Division sought further advice and instructions were given for the suspect to be slapped with a third charge.

Yesterday, the victim was asked to provide additional information to police which formed the basis for the decision to charged the suspect with a third offence. The man advertised through social media seeking models interested in posing for a US magazine.

Last week an 18-year-old UWI student contacted the man and agreed to meet with him somewhere in Caura. She later told police that after meeting the man, two sexual acts were committed against her. She made a report to the police.

Investigations are continuing.