Wilson continues excellence at Age Group Swim Champs

ZAREK WILSON continued his excellent showing at the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) National Long Course Age Group Swimming Championships, held at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, Wilson continued where he left off on Friday by earning Carifta A times in the two finals he contested, and won, on Saturday evening.

On Friday, the 12-year-old Wilson achieved Carifta A times en route to victories in the boys 11-12 100-metre freestyle, 50m backstroke and 200m butterfly.

And a day later, the Blue Dolphin Swim Club representative emerged victorious in the 200m freestyle and 100m backstroke.

In the 200m freestyle, Wilson touched the wall in a time of two minutes 8.45 seconds, below the Carifta A standard of 2:09.21.

In second place was Nikoli Blackman of Marlins in 2:10.30 and third place went to Josiah Changar of Sea Hawks Swim Club in 2:15.96.

And Wilson, who was the only swimmer to attain Carifta A times on the day, was triumphant in the 100m backstroke in 1:08.89, ahead of Blackman (1:12.86) and Stachys Harley of Tidal Wave (1:15.15).

The ASATT National Long Course Age Group Championships were expected to conclude last evening.

Selected Results (with winners achieving Carifta B and Carifta C times) –

Girls 11-12 200m freestyle: 1.Zoe Anthony (Marlins) 2:22.14; 2.Savannah Chee-Wah (Blue Dolphins) 2:28.11; 3.Gabrielle Vickles (Tidal Wave) 2:33.14.

Girls 15-17 50m breaststroke: 1.Ileana Bocage (Flying Fish) 34.83; 2,.Lexi Browne (Flying Fish) 37.67; 3.Analee Maharaj (Atlantis) 37.99.

Girls 11-12 100m backstroke: 1.Zoe Anthony (Marlins) 1:16.29; 2.Gabrielle Vickles (Tidal Wave) 1:16.37; 3.Kiara Goodridge (Blue Dolphins) 1:20.58.

Girls 11-12 200m individual medley: 1.Zoe Anthony (Marlins) 2:42.90; 2.Savannah Chee-Wah (Blue Dolphins) 2:49.40; 3.Joy Blackett (Tidal Wave) 2:55.92.

Girls 11-12 50m breaststroke: 1.Zoe Anthony (Marlins) 38.64; 2.Joy Blackett (Tidal Wave) 39.10; 3.Daniella Blackman (Flying Fish) 41.25.

Boys 11-12 50m breaststroke: 1.Josiah Changar (Sea Hawks) 36.66; 2.Nikoli Blackman (Marlins) 37.87; 3.Dillon Jaglal (Sea Hawks) 38.85.

Girls 15-17 100m backstroke: 1.Ornella Walker (YMCA) 1:08.16; 2.Jahmai Harley (Tidal Wave) 1:08.82; 3.Bianca Prevatt (Blue Dolphins) 1:18.55.

Boys 11-12 200m individual medley: 1.Zarek Wilson (Blue Dolphins) 2:30.28; 2.Nikoli Blackman (Marlins) 2:31.57; 3.Josiah Changar (Sea Hawks) 2:38.04.