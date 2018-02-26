Voss takes over at Wand

Members of WAND at the recent AGM with UTT'S Anwar - a friend of Wand. From top left are Petrina Hernandez, Kristin Chiselko, Rehana Khan, Christiana Lee, Karen Lee Lum, Allison Harford, Anna Bonnin, Michal Andrews, Jan Ryan, Wendy Voss, Nicole Galt and Gloria Nelson.

ANGELA PIDDUCK

WENDY VOSS is the new chairman of the Women In Action For The Needy and Destitute (Wand).

Other 2018-2019 executive committee members elected at the February 5 annual general meeting are Jan Bocas-Ryan, secretary; Michal Andrews, treasurer; and Mona Khan, public relations officer.

Outgoing chairman Nicole Galt who led Wand through another successful year of community service extended gracious thanks to her 2017-2018 committee, Gloria Nelson, Andrews and Karen Lee Lum. She also thanked her family, friends and staff members for being “pillars of support during my chairmanship” and welcomed the new board of directors.

Galt reinforced the need to continue strengthening Wand’s work with the youth and communities and recognised the many public and private sector collaborations, which blossomed and those which the group continued to nurture in the past year.

“Among our many partners to be thanked and recognised are The University of the West Indies, Angostura, Scotiabank, Russell Latapy Secondary School, Roy Cape and the Roy Cape Foundation, the many embassies and consulates of the diplomatic corp, Amcham TT, Price Philanthropies, PriceSmart, The University of Trinidad and Tobago, Girl Be Heard, The Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, the many village councils throughout Trinidad and Tobago, our Members of Parliament, the TSL Group, DocuCentre Ltd, Fresh Media and our many supporters and well-wishers; all of whom have made our efforts light and joyful.”

While Voss, in her acceptance, spoke of Wand’s rotation, for the last few years, of the presidency of the board annually or biennially. “Wand is a team with diverse talents and the president merely seeks to coordinate the project management within the team. I am privileged to lead the board this year, 2018 has many interesting and worthwhile projects lined up, some in partnership with other organisations and some alone. We welcome support and sponsorship from the wider community to assist in our aim to help the needy and destitute throughout Trinidad and Tobago.

“Donations may be made by contacting us through our website www.wandfoundation.org or through our Facebook page.”