TT Kids' Schoolbags too heavy
The average schoolbag in TT is 30 to 40 percent of a student’s body weight—well above the internationally recommended ten to 15 percent, Minister of Education Anthony Garcia has said.
“The ministry is concerned about the number of textbooks students are asked to carry,” Garcia told the media today at a press conference at the Ministry’s headquarters on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.
He said teachers need to focus on curriculum and engagement instead of a dependence on textbooks.
He added that the Ministry has a committee that is analyzing data from research he deemed “inconclusive” because it was still ongoing. Chief Education Officer Harrilal Seecharan said that the committee will be conducting research this academic term and will be able to present some of its findings and solutions by the end of the academic term.