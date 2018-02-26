Prison video being investigated

THE 30 second video circulating on social media of remanded prisoners smoking and recording themselves on cellphones are being investigated by police and prison officials.

The video which began circulating yesterday showed seven inmates, without handcuffs, smoking marijuana glorifying the Rasta City gang. Sources within the prison service said the inmates were being transported by a private security firm which was being escorted by police back to prison.

The source said the inmates at that time is not in the care of the prison service and there is very little that the service can do but the matter will be investigated. The source said the inmates are searched on leaving the prison and questioned how the inmates were able to obtain all the contraband shown in the video. Police sources said the matter will engage the attention of the Cyber Crime Unit and any identifiable offence will be prosecuted.