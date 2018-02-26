Police Youths win Fast 5 Alternative netball title
POLICE YOUTH Club won the Fast Five Alternative Division title, in the Courts All Sectors Netball League, at the Maloney Indoor Complex, Maloney.
The two-day Fast Five competition featured all teams in the respective categories (Retro, Alternative and Championship) and got underway on Saturday.
In the Alternative Division final, Police Youth Club breezed past MIC Tigers 12-0 to claim the title.
And, in the Retro Division, Bermudez and TSTT shared the crown after the scores were locked at 16-16 at the end of full-time (which lasted 16 minutes) and four minutes of extra time.
Other Results –
ALTERNATIVE DIVISION - MIC Tigers beat Defence Force 4-2; Police Youth Club beat Jabloteh 21-0; MIC Tigers beat Fire 12-2; UWI beat Police Youth Club 16-4; MIC Tigers beat UWI 17-6; Defence Force beat Fire 10-8; Police Youth Club beat Jabloteh 19-0; Police Youth Club beat Defence Force 11-8.
RETRO DIVISION - TSTT beat Les Enfants 8-7; Police beat Bermudez 30-7; TSTT beat Harlem by default; TSTT beat Police 12-10; Les Enfants beat Harlem by default; Bermudez beat Les Enfants 24-12.