One step forward, two steps back?

Crystal Abraham is 33, unmarried, and childless. She is an educator and writer, and in her free time she enjoys reading, hiking, and singing. Crystal is a practising Catholic, teaches confirmation in her parish church, and is also involved in the parish’s outreach programme for displaced people. Crystal is currently undergoing treatment for depression.

THE psychiatrist looked like Sigmund Freud, or else Steve Jobs. He wore round glasses and all black and was bald. His face was distorted, as though he had been stung by a hive of bees, and as he read through the questionnaire I had filled out in his waiting room, I could not stop staring at his disfigurement.

“Don’t worry,” he said, noticing me. “I was at the dentist’s. The swelling should disappear soon.”

I nodded and attempted to speak, but no words came out.

“So why are you here?” he asked.

“My priest thinks I need help,” I stuttered, and I told him the story of confession with Fr Mike and his suggestion that I seek help.

The psychiatrist agreed to take me as his patient, but his calendar was full. His first free slot was in March. I was disappointed. It had taken everything I had to get to this point, and now I was being asked to wait more than three months.

For the intervening months, the psychiatrist prescribed a course of antidepressants. This was more than I had bargained for. I was worried about the effect the pills would have on my brain. Would I be able to function normally? Would I be able to think, have new ideas, teach, write?

I had, however, committed to being open to the process, and so I agreed. I was first prescribed a 20-day course of Citalopram, a widely used antidepressant. I would take 10mg for two weeks, monitoring the side effects, and once they weren’t too bad, the dose would be upped to 20 mg.

How do you measure side effects when your normal has been low? How do you assess that the tiredness, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, heavy limbs are worse than discomforts you have come to accept as part of your life?

I was determined to make the medication work, to be healed. After a few days, I noticed that my productivity at work had increased, and the well of tears that watered my daily existence had finally run dry.

It was enough to make me ignore the fact that I suddenly needed more sleep, but at the same time could no longer sleep through the night. I was okay that I had begun to subsist on a diet of toast and Maggi soup, because the blessings – clarity of thought, motivation, the return of my sense of humour – outweighed the burdens. Besides, I had read online that some side effects were to be expected, and that they would eventually recede.

One drink over Christmas taught me that alcohol did not mix well with Citalopram, and when I tried to get ibuprofen for a particularly severe bout of cramps during my period, the pharmacist politely refused to sell me the over-the-counter drug: the risk of negative drug interaction was too great. All the things I had used to numb my pain in the past were gone.

On Old Year’s Day, my dosage doubled, and I felt the difference immediately. I, who never ordered delivery, ordered and ate an entire pizza on my own. I, who never cancel plans, bailed on my friends an hour before our scheduled meeting time. I, who go hiking for days at a time, could no longer walk for more than five minutes. I, who normally went to church at 7 every morning, now slept until 7.30.

Soon, the first 20 pills were gone, and I returned to the clinic’s drop-in session to get a new prescription. My psychiatrist wasn’t there, but I was allowed to meet with another. He ordered several blood tests to be done to ensure that the medication wasn’t having any effects on my organs, and since he didn’t really ask about the other side effects, and since there were no negative results from the tests, I didn’t say anything. I was given 100 20-mg pills.

I regret my silence. I’m writing this on day 47 of my medication, 36 days before my next appointment. I’m often tired, but unable to sleep through the night. I’m beginning to accept that some of the pills’ early successes were really just my hopes, my determination, that they were happening in my head.

But some of the successes have been real. I’ve kept a diary every day since I started on Citalopram. It includes very minute details: that I often feel jittery around two in the afternoon; that my appetite has improved, perhaps a bit too much; that I can take walks up to an hour; that I go to mass in the evenings after work.

Since I haven’t started psychotherapy in earnest yet, I can be certain that these effects, though small, are because of the pills, and for that I am thankful.