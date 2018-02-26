Moruga residents protest over landslips, bad roads

People run alongside burning debris on the Lengua Road, Moruga after residents staged a protest asking the authorities to fix roads and landslips in the area. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

Fed up with deplorable road and major landslips, residents of Lengua Road in Moruga staged a fiery protest early this morning to call on the authorities to address the problems.

As of yesterday, the Ali family moved out of their home saying their two-storey concrete home is on the verge of crumbling down a hill. They believe shoddy work done in 2007 on a box drain as well as a leaking water line in front of the home caused their property to erode.

“Cracks are everywhere and it is unsafe for us to live in the house. We are now staying with different family members. The family is split up. We want compensation or maybe a new home because we have nowhere to go. We need it now,” said Caleem Ali.

Lengua Road is a major road which links the Moruga Road in Indian Walk to the St Croix Road in Princes Town.