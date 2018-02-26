Ministry warns of unauthorised donation claims
THE Ministry of Health yesterday warned that it has received reports of people soliciting donations, with the alleged approval of the Ministry, for the surgery for a baby diagnosed with bone marrow cancer.
Citizens, the ministry said, are advised that no entity has been authorized by the Ministry of Health to embark on such a donation drive.
Members of the public may be easily deceived into accepting the document as legitimate as it bears the Coat of Arms, the name of the Ministry of Health, the crest of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service as well as the logos of the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) and the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society. However, it is emphasised that this document is not legitimate.