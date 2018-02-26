Man shot dead at South Quay

NALINEE SEELAL

A MAN who police identified only as Max of Diego Martin, was shot dead while walking close to Maraj and Sons Jewellers on South Quay in Port of Spain shortly after 3.15 pm yesterday.

According to reports, the victim was walking in a southerly direction when occupants of a car pulled alongside him and fired shots in his direction. Max was hit several times but managed to run a short distance before collapsing and dying.

Taxi drivers and employees of nearby business places who heard the shots rushed to the area, where the saw Max’s body. Some people began taking photos but within minutes, police were on the scene and the area was cordoned off.

A district medical officer was called to the scene to view the body. Homicide officers are expected to secure CCTV footage from the area to assist them in identifying the suspects.