Garcia: St Benedict’s will reopen Thursday
EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia was optimistic that classes at St Benedict’s College in La Romaine, will resume this Thursday.
Speaking last Friday in the House of Representatives, Garcia rejected claims the college would be closed indefinitely. Recalling there is a sewer problem at the school, Garcia said the ministry and the Education Facilities Company Limited (EFCL) have scoped out the problem. He said work should begin on Monday and be completed in four days time.
Garcia said it was difficult to predict sewer problems at schools but when they happen, they are dealt with, “effectively and immediately.” The minister said EFCL has a school maintenance programme. Garcia also hoped the Balmain Presybterian School would reopen by next Friday.
Later in the sitting, Energy Minister Franklin Khan said preliminary indications from Petrotrin and the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) have shown that an emission which caused some schools in Point Fortin to be closed last week, did not emanate from an petroleum facility.
Khan said classes have since resumed at these schools. He said Petrotrin and the EMA are continuing to monitor air quality in the area.