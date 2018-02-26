Evening of art, wine and cheese

THE Shelter for Battered Women and Children will launch its annual fundraising calendar with a wine and cheese evening hosted by Yvonne Webber, wife of the Australian High Commissioner John Pilbeam at their residence in Moka, Maraval.

The event on March 17 will showcase premium Australian wines paired with an assortment of artisan cheeses that range from deliciously mild to sharp yet creamy and include among others, cheddar, Brie and Stilton, as well as a selection of hors d’oeuvres prepared by chef Bernard Long.

The event runs from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm and will feature live performances as well as a silent auction of art donated by some of TT’s most prominent artists including Beverly Fitzwilliam-Harries, Jackie Hinkson, Rapso Imaging Limited, Trevor Rostant (donated by a collector), Rachel Ross, Karen Sylvester, Abigail Sabeeney, Shalini, Peter Sheppard and Debbie May-Jardine among others.

Established in 1987, The Shelter is a non-profit organisation that operates a safe house and provides direct services to survivors of physical and emotional abuse. Services include counselling, crisis intervention, individual advocacy, as well as a wide range of material assistance.

In a media release chairman of The Shelter’s management committee Anthony Inglefield said, “We are extremely grateful for the generosity of patrons, corporate donors and volunteers who have helped us to make a difference in the lives of so many brave women and children who are survivors of domestic abuse.”

Thanking Webber and other donors for their contribution, Inglefield said, “Ms Webber generously hosted an afternoon tea party and silent art auction last year that helped to raise funds for counselling services and as well as much-needed, ongoing repairs and refurbishment of the safe house. We are extremely grateful to her, the artists who donated their work and staff at the high commission, as well as those who support all of our events throughout the year.”

For more info on the wine and cheese event contact: Lisa.Griffith@dfat.gov.au or visit The Shelter-A Safe Haven for Victims of Domestic Violence page on Facebook or www.trinidadshelter.com.