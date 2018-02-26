Cariah hits century as Parkites I, Central Sports draw
TRINIDAD AND Tobago Red Force batsman Yannic Cariah struck 102 as defending TT Cricket Board (TTCB) National League Premiership I champions Queen’s Park I played to a draw against Central Sports in their First Round meeting at Invaders Ground, Felicity yesterday.
All four matches over the weekend ended in drawn results, with each encounter badly affected by persistent rainfall.
At Felicity, Central Sports, resuming from their overnight total of 186 runs for seven wickets, were bowled out for 201 with Kamil Pooran hitting 44 and Jyd Goolie 36. Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre got figures of five wickets for 43 runs.
The Parkites I relied on Cariah’s knock, as well as 49 from Tion Webster, in their reply of 209. Goolie took 5/22 with his leg-spin.
And, in their second innings, Central Sports reached 90/5 with Al Small scoring 35 while ex-Red Force off-spinner Jon-Russ Jagessar took 2/15.
Other Scores –
At Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair: QUEEN’S PARK II 281 - Kirstan Kallicharan 110, Namir Suepaul 60; Farrel Jugmohan 5/46, Garey Mathurin 3/71 vs VICTORIA SPORTS 97 - Shatrughan Rambaran 30; Darren Deonarine 3/11, Dexter Sween 3/21 and 84/1 - Marcelle Jones 50.
At Wilson Road, Penal: CLARKE ROAD 142 - Kerry Hollness 57, Gregory Mahabir 38; Imran Khan 6/19 vs COMETS 123/6 - Shemroy Barrington 36, Brandon Ramdial 33; Ahkeel Mollon 3/20, Kerwyn Sirju 2/30.
At Syne Village, Penal: MERRYBOYS 158 vs POWERGEN.