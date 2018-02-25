Tennis Bosses Zelig, Ysenne power up on the courtsTennis Bosses

Zelig Williams gets in position on the courts at the University of West Indies, St Augutine on February 18.

Rhianna McKenzie

Whenever a star athlete is asked how long they’ve been in the game, the answer is almost always the same: “I’ve been doing this since I was a little kid.” An answer that will certainly be given by tennis-playing siblings, six-year-old Zelig Williams and four-year-old Ysenne when they grow up. The two have been playing for just over two years and show no signs of slowing down.

When asked by Newsday Kids why they play, the answer was quite simple: “Because it’s fun!”

Zelig, a student of Bamboo Settlement Primary School, is already showing promise of a future in the sport. He is no stranger to competition, winning a tennis tournament when he was younger. Last Sunday, he was mesmerising with a level of focus and determination well beyond his years, as he and his teammates from Bosses Tennis Academy dominated the competition at a Red Ball/ Orange Ball tennis tournament hosted by the academy at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine. His group won the Red Ball competition.

Although she hasn't yet won any medals, Ysenne is just as impressive. Just four, she too, also a member of Bosses, participated in the tournament and had people in awe of her talent, competing with precision against children almost twice her age and size. Ysenne is a student of the University Early Childhood Centre.

Their mother Keisha Roberts says they are a “tennis family”. Their father, Sonny Williams played at an international level when he was younger, representing his home country of St Vincent and has been a great mentor to the two.

Zelig started playing when he was four and Ysenne, at two and a half. “He’s fun and he serves good,” says Zelig of his father. (To serve is a tennis term, meaning a shot of the ball to start a point). According to Keisha, Zelig showed a “natural ability for the sport at an early age, with excellent hand-eye coordination with the ball.” Ysenne, on the other hand, just started to gain a little discipline, as she was a bit of a restless toddler.

But although Zelig has expressed a great interest in pursuing tennis professionally, he is also interested in other sports like football, basketball and martial arts. He was also recently chosen to represent his school in cricket, as his teachers have noticed that he shows promise in that sport as well. Both his parents and his coaches ensure that school is a top priority for him, though. His favourite subject is social studies and Keisha says he shows just as much interest in the classroom as he does on the court. “If he doesn’t understand something, his teacher says he stays in class until he can understand it, even during recess.”

Just like any other six-year-old, however, Zelig dreams big. He has no plans to limit himself to just sports. “I want to be a fireman when I grow up,” he tells Newsday Kids with passion. “I like the fire trucks.”

Ysenne also has her eyes set on other things, saying that she wants to be a boxer when she grows up.

The sky’s the limit for these two, and judging by their determination on the tennis court, Newsday Kids has no doubt that whatever they choose to do in the future they’ll be great at it.