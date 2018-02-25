Where the Virgin Atlantic $8M?
OROPOUCHE West MP Ramona Ramdial yesterday called on Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, to update the nation on investigations into the stolen $8 million in fees meant for Virgin Atlantic Airways.
MP Ramdial, in a press release, also called for results of a promised audit to be made public as the money in question belongs to the tax payers.
Ramdial cited a Newsday article dated November 29, entitled, “THA promises audit on missing 8M”, the fees of which were supposed to be paid to Virgin Atlantic. However, when the company called to report that the $8M was not received in their bank account it was then discovered that the money went to an incorrect foreign account and was withdrawn and the account subsequently closed.
The Fraud Squad was conducting investigations and the THA had also ordered that an Audit be done. Ramdial reminded the public that Minister of Tourism and MP for Tobago West Shamfa Cudjoe said in Parliament last Friday that her job is to protect the Tobago people.
The people of Trinidad and Tobago, Ramdial said, deserve answers and to quote Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, “there is no right to thief public money in Trinidad and Tobago!”
The Prime Minister, the Opposition MP said in her release, needs to therefore instruct his THA Chief Secretary and his Minister of Tourism to share the findings of the investigations and audit with the public.