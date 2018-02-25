When pens become important

Acroball pens

Sharda Patasar writes a weekly column for the Newsday.

I was at a mini-mart some time back, choosing out ground provisions, wrapped in my thoughts about how I was going to prepare them and then what I was going to have with it. My concentration was broken by a single word – pen. A lady who looked to be about mid-sixties had walked in asking for a pen.

This wasn’t just any pen. It had to be a pen with ink that she could see properly because she had a difficult time reading the writing from the pens she was using. It would have been the opportune time for me to tell her not to buy the Bic pen that the mini-mart owner had recommended. Of course he wasn’t expected to know! Not many people are particular about pens the way some of us are. But in my customary way, for reasons unknown to me, I couldn’t bring myself to say to the lady, “Buy a Pilot Acroball or a gel pen. They might be a little more expensive but any one would work if you are looking for something with ink that’s deep enough for you to read.” And so, there went another opportunity.

Anyway, since readers of these columns seem to be more elderly people, I thought perhaps it was a chance to say a few words about pens and visibility. I did do a little exploration of pens in a very early column but today we focus on the depth of the ink. First, a side note on where to shop. The thing is that there are two places where people know their pens, Signature Stationary and Business Works at Valpark Shopping Plaza and Shock N’ Stock, at Shops of Arima, Tumpuna Road. It’s rare to find stores where people actually know their goods well and are enthusiastic about it to boot. In these two stores, however, one finds that enthusiasm and they stock a wide range of pens.

Anyone experiencing problems reading light-coloured inks should try the hybrid ink pens like the Pilot Acroballs. Although the Parker jotters have the Quinkflow refills which are hybrid inks as well, they are not as strong in visibility like the Acroballs. You can find an Acroball for about $18 to $21. Charran’s at Trincity Mall carries them and so do the other two stores mentioned above. Hybrid ink gives you the best of both worlds. It’s a combination of ballpoint and gel ink textures, which provides a smooth writing experience and no smudging like gels are prone to. Apart from Pilot, my other pick would be the Uniball Jetstream ballpoint which was actually the pen that sent me on the hunt to find out more about the ink since there was a clear difference in the writing experience from the usual Pilot ball points I had used through university. I haven’t seen these locally but they can be picked up on Amazon. Try the 1.0 nib.

Gel pens are also options for those who require more ink visibility. In addition to the density of the ink, for people who like the way a fountain pen nib holds the page, the gel pens work well. Again here, my preference is always Pilot though Faber Castell is also good. Pilot has a neat little pen called the Wingel or there are also the G2, G3 and the FriXion lines.

To throw in an extra point here, apart from the ink density, some people also have problems gripping a pen. Age, arthritis and other debilitating issues can make writing a bit more difficult in which case the Pilot Dr Grip pens which also feature a Centre of Gravity line, address this issue. A bit more on the pricey end (approximately $65 to $90 per pen if you factor in shipping as the pens are not available locally), they are worth the buy if you like your pens and value a pleasant writing experience. These are also equipped with hybrid ink technology.

Happy writing to all! Wishing you a pen that fits your lifestyle, energy and eyesight.