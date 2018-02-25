Time for change

Sergio “Singerboy” Camejo performs No More at the 2018 Junior Soca Monarch final on February 5. He tied for first place with Desle Julien. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

JANELLE DE SOUZA

With young artistes such as Helon Francis, Aaron ‘Voice” St Louis, and Nailah Blackman, 2018 Junior Soca Monarch, Sergio “Singerboy” Camejo, believes the future of soca and calypso is in good hands.

Speaking to Sunday Newsday, Camejo says there is also a large number of talented young people in the junior competitions, as well as those who post their music online.

Camejo, 18, tied for first place with Desle Julien at the Ministry of Education’s Junior Soca Monarch Competition on February 5, at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

“Calypso may change slightly. Change is inevitable, but it will never die and that is the important thing. A lot of young people now are getting interested in soca and calypso. I think it’s a very good thing because we know the next generation of our music is in safe hands.”

He says only time will tell what his role would be as he plans to pursue both soca and calypso in the future. However, he says anything is possible as his goal is to be the best artiste that he can be.

The Fatima College student is no stranger to the title, as he won junior soca monarch competitions in 2011, 2014, and 2017.

“Winning is always a great feeling but I must admit after so many times, it gets a bit boring.

“Now I’m looking for something more interesting so I’ll be entering the senior competitions. I intend to focus on soca, but will be involved in calypso as well.”

He says in his soca career he expects his target audience will be people who attends parties and fetes, but he also wants to record songs with more meaningful messages. He says he intends to have a song for whatever kind of soca his audience wants.

When it comes to calypso, Camejo says his dream is to perform on the Dimanche Gras stage. “Some of the greatest people performed on that stage – Shadow (Winston Bailey), Kitchener (Aldwin Roberts) and all these great calypsonians. I just want to be there one day.”

Camejo’s first taste of performing was in 2011 when he entered both the junior calypso and soca monarch competitions.

He says he had always wanted to sing soca, so in 2010 his dad, Enrico Camejo, guitarist for Bunji Garlin’s Asylum Vikings, wrote him a song.

The next year he entered the junior soca monarch competition with it an won. “Daddy did not push me. In fact he didn’t want me to follow in his footsteps. He wanted me to choose my own path.

“It just so happened that I wanted to be involved in the art forms... Initially it was just out of kicks. I just wanted to perform on the stage. I would see daddy going to band practices and then being on stage so I asked him to write a song for me. But after that I realised that I loved it.”

That year he also entered the junior calypso monarch competition but did not make it to the finals. After that he only entered school calypso competitions, but he knew he wanted to be on a national calypso stage again one day.

He says his decision to sing and his subsequent enthusiasm encouraged two of his younger siblings to do the same. Stefan and Sharissa both sing calypso and have won junior calypso monarch titles.

Camejo adds that he likes all aspects of performing as it pertains to Carnival, having also played mas with his siblings and performed as a percussionist with Moods Steel Orchestra. However, he says singing is his passion and he expects to eventually find a balance between the two music genres.

Despite his passion, he originally had no intention to defend his secondary schools soca monarch crown this year, standing in solidarity with other finalists who had not been given their prize money from Caribbean Prestige Foundation (CPF) last year.

He stresses that competitions and their prize money were important because producing songs are costly. He says his family usually uses his winnings to produce the next year’s song but could not as he did not receive any. Fortunately, several people decided to invest in him this year and his winning song, No More, was produced by Mang Productions, M Music, and Kasey “KC” Phillips of Precision Production.

Camejo had planned to boycott the competition, but when it was handed over to the Ministry of Education, he and his family decided to support the ministry in its efforts to encourage soca among youths.

He adds that while the music industry can be lucrative, money is needed to produce songs. However, he does not just think about the money because if everyone does that there will be no music for Carnival. He says for him it is about the country’s culture and doing something positive.

Although Camejo is positive about his future in the local music industry, he is also realistic.

“The soca industry is very lucrative if you know how to do it. It’s a very funny market because one minute Trinis might like something and the next they don’t. So sometimes it’s really hard to pin down what people would like from year to year.”

He intends to complete a course in music engineering so he can produce, mix and master his own songs and those of others, thereby saving and making money. He is also studying business subjects and plans to attend the University of the West Indies for business or meteorological studies.

To young people who have talent and want a career in music, he advises, “If you love music, if you love your culture, you go and do what you want to do – soca or calypso. There are a lot of junior competitions you could enter that would help you develop your craft and help you make it in the wider world. It will be tough. It is a lot of struggle, but don’t give up because at the end of the day it will all be worth it.”