Thanks for the platform

Peter O'Connor writes a weekly column for the Newsday.

On the June 2, 2002, Sunday Newsday published the first weekly commentary under my name. It was, and continues to be, a privilege and honour of which I am proud and value deeply. I also enjoyed the experience tremendously. But nothing lasts forever, and today, after almost 16 years of writing something every week, this is my final commentary.

First, I want to thank Newsday for this wonderful experience. I have been free to choose my topics, and my opinion of those topics, and I think that while I mostly wrote about local politics, I delivered a pretty wide range of topics over the years, and I am both pleased and proud that through all these commentaries, hardly a word was ever changed by my editors. Just once though, I was called and told to submit something else, my original choice was rejected, potentially too litigious. And once, some weeks after a publication, there was a threat of legal action, but that seems to have long faded away? I think that twice I had errors of fact, and corrected these, with apologies, on the following Sunday.

I had been writing letters to the editor since 1961, and from the early 1970s was submitting opinion articles to the daily media. These were unsolicited by the media, but most were published. It was in the early 1970s that I began to add “activism” to my writing, being part of the protests against Shell Oil Company’s attempts to use the Caroni Bird Sanctuary as a shipping channel for their barges. I also was active in the local construction industry’s protests against the then government’s “Government-to-Government deals” to build facilities and roads with our new oil wealth. Then, with support from UWI students and others we organised against the O’Halloran – backed Caroni Racing Complex. In each of these issues, we the protesters prevailed, and subsequent commissions of inquiry into each supported our causes and endorsed the closure of the projects.

I continued to speak out via my letters and freebie articles through the nineteen eighties and nineties and also was active in issues involving the construction industry and with local football, all of which I enjoyed and which provided inspiration and fodder for more writing. Then in 2002, I received a call from the indomitable Therese Mills who asked if I would write a weekly column for Newsday. WOW! It was such an honour, and, of course, I leapt at the opportunity and have enjoyed writing this commentary ever since. Therese Mills was the Features editor of the Trinidad Guardian when my mother Thora O’Connor wrote Pandora’s Box there back in the 1970s. I felt that a baton of opportunity and responsibility had been passed to me.

Mostly, I wanted to make a difference with my writing, to try to encourage, prod, lead if possible, initiatives which could benefit our country and ourselves. In my first column back in 2002, I said that I would concentrate on local issues (of which there were, and still are, so many). I wrote, “I will try to be light—and use words we all understand, and when topics permit, I will try to be funny.” And I wanted, and still do, to have us develop our mental and physical institutions into proud facets of our history and ourselves, rather than mimic the mores of “away.” Addressing this in that first column, I wrote “In everything we do, we reject our unique and superior values to imitate something from ‘away’… at best, it is a form of unconsciousness, at worst, it is what David Rudder called our ‘great self-contempt.’”

Did I achieve anything? Make any difference? If I did, it would have been on a micro, rather than a macro level. During the fifteen-plus years I have been here another oil boom has come and gone, leaving us no better off, crime and murders have increased dramatically, the supply of water continues to fail us, and we, as a nation have become more divided against each other.

I am not optimistic about our immediate future, or the future of our world, actually. I see countries and people seemingly consumed by hatred and anger, and cursed by a lack of leadership everywhere. This will be a difficult and tumultuous year for us in TT and for the world.

As a post-script, I add this item which stays in my memory: Walking down Frederick Street some years ago, just outside where Greyfriars Church was still standing, a lanky, unkempt homeless man was sitting on the pavement, his back against a stone wall. He looked up at me passing, a huge smile broke on his face, and he pointed at me and loudly announced “I like what you writing!”

And that is the accolade I enjoyed the most!

Have a great Sunday, everyone!