Teen charged for ammo

A TEENAGER who was featured in a video on social media posing with two guns but who later told police the guns were fake, was arrested on Saturday afternoon after he was found to be in possession of four rounds of ammunition.

Police reports revealed that at 4 pm, the teenager was in the Cunupia district when he was stopped and searched by officers of the Chaguanas CID and the ammunition was found in his pocket.

The 18-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of four rounds of ammunition and will appear before a Chaguanas magistrate today.