Security high on agenda

CLINT CHAN TACK

THE recent terror threat to disrupt Carnival could feature in discussions between Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his Caricom colleagues during the 29th Inter-Sessional Caricom Heads of Government Meeting which takes place at the Marriott Hotel in Port-au-Prince, Haiti from today and into tomorrow.

A statement issued by Arlene Gorin George, Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, indicated that Rowley left TT yesterday for Haiti. He is due to return home on Wednesday. Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as prime minister while Rowley is in Haiti.

A statement issued by Caricom said the leaders will deliberate on a range of pressing issues for the regional body during the two day meeting. The meeting’s agenda identified regional security, regional transportation, the tourism industry,challenges from the blacklisting actions and de-risking strategies of more developed countries and global banks, Caricom Single Market and Economy and building a climate-resilient region.

Newsday was reliably informed the leaders could discuss the terror threat as part of their overall deliberations with respect to regional security. Rowley,who holds the security portfolio within the Caricom quasi-Cabinet, on February 16 told members of the House of Representatives that terrorist Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) exist in TT.

Today’s opening ceremony will be addressed by incoming Caricom chairman, Haitian President Jovenel Moise of Haiti, immediate-past chairman Grenada Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell and Caricom Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque.