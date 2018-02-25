Samsung S9 & S9+ feature AR emjois & super slow-motion video

AUGMENTED REALITY EMJOIS IN SAMSUNG GALAXY S9 AND S9+: The Samsung Galaxy S9, seen here in black, and the S9+ were unveiled in Barcelona, Spain on February 25. Describing the phones as "built for the way we communicate today", Samsung said the "S9 and S9+ fuel new discoveries with Super Slow-mo video, best-in-class low light camera and AR Emoji for a more personalised way to express yourself." PHOTO COURTESY SAMSUNG.

Augmented reality (AR) emjois and super slow-motion video are two of the features in the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9-plus (S9+).

Launched on Sunday in Barcelona, Spain, the smartphones were described by Samsung as having been "built for the way we communicate today."

Through its AR emjoi feature, S9 and S9+ users can create an emoji that looks, sounds and acts like them.

Samsung explained that this is made possible through "a data-based machine learning algorithm, which analyses a 2D image of the user and maps out more than 100 facial features to create a 3D model that reflects and imitates expressions, like winks and nods, for true personalisation." Users can share their AR emojis across most third-party messaging platforms.

Users can also record slow-motion video that captures 960 frames per second, thanks to the automatic Motion Detection, "an intelligent feature that detects movement in the frame and automatically begins to record."

Photos taken in low light are often of poor quality. Samsung's solution is its Dual Aperture 1 (F1.5 – F2.4), which automatically lets in more light when it’s dark and less light when it’s too bright.

The devices will be available for pre-order starting on March 16 in three colours – Midnight Black, Titanium Gray and a new hue, Lilac Purple.