Preparation can combat terrorism

THE EDITOR: Preparedness is now extremely important for all people in our country and involves us getting our disaster training, packing our disaster kits and educating our families about the different types of threats and hazards and how we can better prepare to deal with any or all of the consequences.

Prevention involves actually doing something about the threat itself by appropriate training and testing of plans and understanding the different hazards and how we can reduce the impact and severity of these hazards. By far preparedness and prevention, remain the most important of all the elements that we must consider before we can really say we are ready for a disaster in TT.

By building appropriately or retrofitting our existing structures we can definitely reduce the losses associated with floods, fires, earthquakes and terrorist acts etc. By proper national alert systems, Government can inform the country in a manner that causes little panic, about threats to their communities such as terrorism and floods etc. By creating “levels of threat” alerts, the population can change their activities to prevent dangerous situations by taking precautions such as using alternate routes, working from home or satellite centres, increasing the level of community watches and surveillance for strange and unfamiliar activity such as strange vehicles and people, weapons, chemical and gaseous spills etc.

Every citizen can be sensitised to watch and report incidents and this allows the Government’s law-enforcement agencies to gain a better situational awareness. The entire country must be part of the risk assessment and analysis process as each community understands their own risks far better than outsiders.

Also, there will always be businesses and resources that exist in all areas and it is important for communities to work with the local government authorities and map these resources and develop agreements and understandings that are important to them. So a simple plan that must be developed in all communities will be a recovery plan that must be firstly initiated by that community itself and then later the state will bring to bear the resources that are available to them locally, regionally, nationally or internationally.

Stephen Ramroop via e-mail