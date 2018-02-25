Vote for Bocas Lit Book of the Year
Members of the public have until April 25 to vote for their top six choices to move to the final round of the Bocas Lit Fest’s 2018 People’s Choice TT Book of The Year.
Thirty-seven books were nominated from genres such as Children’s Literature, Fiction, Graphic Novel, Literary non-fiction and Poetry. Some choices include Don’t Go Mango Picking – A Scary Island Series; Letters to All, Sincerely A Nudist, A Naked Soul, A Naked Flame by Léel Arlene Bain; Celflux – Reluctant Heroes by Everard and Dixie Ann Archer Mcbain; to Glorify the King by Agnes and Krystle Abdool; and You Have You Father Hard Head by Colin Robinson.
Individuals can only vote once, but can select up to six books. Then, from May 1 to June 1, the public will be able to vote for their choice of winner from among the top six.
To vote, visit https://www.bocaslitfest.com/2018/peoples-choice-award/
The People's Choice Award is in partnership with Newsday and NALIS.