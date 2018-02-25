Mariah Ramharack: Through The Looking Glass Mariah Ramharack:

SHANE SUPERVILLE

Despite being a relatively recent addition to TV Jaagriti’s broadcasting roster, Mariah has already building an impressive career as television’s everywoman, taking on hard news stories to features and even sports coverage, going wherever it takes to get the story.

But Mariah’s on-screen persona is only part of her appeal. A Masters student at the University of the West Indies (UWI), she has already enjoyed some modest popularity on social media, through her sharp wit and folksy Trini charm.

In many ways, Mariah’s talent is finding a way to communicate with people from all backgrounds and relate to their stories through her own experiences. WMN caught up with her to learn more about her experiences, challenges and expectations for the future.

Mariah has retained her passion for story-telling and imagination from her early days as a student at Naparima Girls High School, which she credits for her mentorship skills.

“I made some unbreakable friendships as well as I had the chance to improve myself as an individual, through the numerous extracurricular activities offered.”

Mariah maintains she does not feel much has changed since her early days as an intern and has not lost the bright-eyed passion for journalism, which she credits for her tireless work ethic.

“Today I still feel the same. However, now, even more than ever I can say this job is a 24/7 job. You are a journalist off and on the job. In fact, I can remember my first assignment as an intern I had to investigate and write on the PokemonGo trend in TT, it was very exciting and fulfilling being able to see my byline.”

But the life of a journalist is not without its fair share of challenges as she undertakes the demanding task of writing, editing and hosting her own news segments, often within a limited time.

“A lot goes into the preparation, I have to prepare all day for each newscast because I’m on at every hour from 9 am to 6.30 pm and I have the sports show which takes up the remainder of my time, but it’s something I’m passionate about. Being able to tell a story and inform people on issues they didn’t even know about.”

Mariah is not daunted by the task and considers the challenges part of her rite of passage in her journey towards becoming an accomplished career woman, as she takes her final steps away from her own insecurities and into the limitless possibilities of her own adulthood.

“I would say, ‘you have to love you for you, or else you are in trouble, missy.’ Do what you do for the love of it. Do what you do and be convinced that you are doing your best. The world will adjust.”

This bold philosophy of positive thinking and hard work she hopes to one day bring to the masses and influence another generation of young women into realising their own passions and potential.

Mariah Ramharack is another example of a young woman leading the charge in the professional workforce and a force of nature who sets out with relentless passion to achieve her goals.

She has had a positive influence on the people with whom she interacts through her platform as a broadcaster. She makes people look at themselves, with the hope they can be proud of who they are and the promise they too can achieve their dreams.