Let’s build a new TT

THE EDITOR: The tragedy on the streets of Port of Spain last Monday, after the altercation between the Police and the sympathisers of Akel “Christmas” James’ death, along with the disturbance in 2017 on the Beetham. Has been ugly signs showing it’s face for years based on many factors:-

1. The failure of governments, past and present, to upkeep a higher standard of primary-school education in the PoS district, which once produced first-class students of the past, those of 50-70’s era;

2. Governments financing gangsters with million-dollar contracts, money which is used to buy narcotics, guns and ammo and to bribe corrupt police officers;

3. The slow pace of our Judiciary – ten and fifteen years it takes in some circumstances to bring some matters before the courts;

4. Poor journalism.

Those younger folks of East Dry River area, are now deemed to be students passing through their primary school career unable to read properly, and are ignorant to most of the social happenings around them. They find themselves employed with URP, CEPEP and private security companies where they are exploited with low income and, long hours of work while the women must give sexual favours to keep their jobs. Young kids are left at homes unsupervised, no father figure in the house. “Bad boys” are their role models. The implementation of gang laws won’t change that attitude. Only the production of a well-educated and disciplined young citizens could achieve that.

Please follow the the advice of Kurt Allen, think outside of the box to showcase a new TT to the world.

Athelston Clinton, Arima