Inequality is not a little thing

Marina Salandy-Brown writes a weekly column for the Newsday.

“Get a grip,” is the advice you are likely to hear when you become intensely emotional about a situation and seem likely to overreact. But losing control is very easy when pent up frustration reaches an intolerable level. We were all deeply concerned by the break down in law and order on Monday in the very heart of our capital city when east Port of Spain residents protested violently against the police shooting of a young man from the area.

I would hazard a guess that the eruption was not only due to the police killing per se, but a reaction to what the killing represents. The Government and Opposition were both disingenuous in using the incident to boost their positions in the ongoing anti-gang legislation standoff when they must know that at the bottom of all the societal malaise, violence and crime, must be a deep sense of historic exclusion, injustice and, finally, hopelessness felt by many people in this country and which was on ample display last Monday. The widespread corruption is also a response to past and existing inequalities and sense of missing out on a good share.

Those feelings of inequality – the perceived gap between those who can and those who can’t – are not unique to TT citizens. Just look around the globe and be assured that we are part of a worldwide phenomenon that is linked to the growing lack of equality that has become the norm. Some of it is the direct result of economic factors, such as globalisation and the 2007-8 financial collapse that left nobody untouched. It is also due to the advance of science and technology that continues to make many jobs and people redundant, creating a hierarchy of skills and professions and leaving a lot of people behind. But a big part of it, too, is that governments have not been very good at getting the politics right in the face of these enormous and challenging shifts.

Many people here say openly and in a distracted fashion that there will be more of the too-frequent-for-comfort riots, but without connecting these developments to their political roots. The dissatisfaction is not simply about not having enough money, since many people never had enough, but with oil and gas revenues flowing, low taxes, subsidised petrol, cheap food and utilities, people did not feel challenged by their situation, did not feel trapped, or that the system was rigged against them, to borrow a Trumpism. But with energy prices collapsing and less trickle-down wealth, people latch on to the unfairness of an increasingly unequal distribution of wealth and opportunity. Despite us having an enviable public health system – notwithstanding its flaws, free education and several benefits that citizens of other countries lack, there is a deep sense of hopelessness, which I think is derived from the fact that nothing works properly, including the justice system, causing a growing inequality of access and a creeping knowledge that the politico-economic system is not serving the people.

We know intuitively that all is not well, even if we cannot always articulate it, and, importantly, that the politicians cannot fix it. The use of excessive police force exacerbates the situation, and the less adequate our response to the situation, the more political does the sense of inequality become at a personal and national level.

People’s abiding impression, wrong or right, of the previous government was that it was deeply corrupt. The present government came into power promising, to borrow another Trumpism, to drain the swamp. But it is a monumental task since corruption, which does not just mean stealing, but rather just not caring about right from wrong and even less about the impact of wrongdoing, has become endemic. Our modus operandi is chronically self-interested, and notions of equality and fair play have all but disappeared.

Restoring justice to the people at all levels seems, at least to me, to be critical because their feeling of betrayal by the politicians is a huge part of the dilemma we face. But the people must be part of the solution. Recently in Europe, political parties have grown up in opposition to the status quo, ousting the traditional political parties, and even where the new parties did not win, they helped to push the political agenda. In the last week we witnessed how the peaceful demonstrations by Miami schoolchildren who survived yet another US gun massacre are managing to nudge US politicians to consider the nonsense of their lax gun laws.

It is an example that should give us hope that we too can contribute to saving ourselves.