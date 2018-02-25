‘Get real’ with terror ‘Get real’ with terror

THE EDITOR: The British High Commissioner Mr Tim Stew’s advice us is to “get real” and, believe me, it is good advice. Not being critical, but we Trinis can find humour in everything yet it is important that we know what a joking matter is and what is not. We are seeing what is happening around the world when it comes to terrorist attacks and other attacks by people including children with a grudge etc. Let us as citizens be fully aware of where we stand in relation to becoming targets to these gruesome events.

The reality is that there is nothing as a safe haven. These are the times we are living in and it is necessary that we do not bury our head in the sand and be naïve. The signs are all around us in sweet TT and I will always say, better to be safe than sorry, prevention is always better than cure. I appeal to all citizens to allow the relevant authorities to simply do their job and for us to adopt a serious approach with matters of this nature.

We already have the criminal elements out there to deal with terrorising the country and the lives of innocent citizens we simply do not want any other threats. So as Mr Tim Stew said let us “be real” for the threats are everywhere and TT is no exception.

Arnold Gopeesingh, San Juan