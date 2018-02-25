Garcia: Principals in charge of security

Education Minister Anthony Garcia

STACY MOORE

School principals will have added responsibility from tomorrow for security in light of Wednesday’s attack on a teacher who was robbed of her vehicle.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia, in issuing the guidelines, placed the responsibility on principals to control entry and exit points at their schools with the assistance of MTS security guards. Trainee teacher Angel Narine, 28, was accosted by a bandit at gun point at Jordon Hill Presbyterian Primary School last week. The bandit demanded the keys to her Nissan Frontier. Children and staff witnessed the incident. The vehicle was recovered the following day but no arrest has been made.

In a media release from the ministry yesterday, Garcia disclosed a new security protocol to take effect. Principals at primary and secondary schools will now be responsible for controlling entry and exit points, and, they are to monitor and evaluate all visitors who enter schools. Principals are to be assisted by security officers.

Visitors, whether on foot or in a vehicle, must present a form of ID and state the nature of their visit. And the security guard on duty must record details and assess the demeanour of the individual seeking entry, before allowing him or her onto the compound.

Deans, school safety officers and MTS security guards would be responsible for monitoring closed circuit television camera systems in schools where they are available, the ministry guidelines stated, especially during break and lunch times. Additionally, guards have been mandated to conduct strategic walkabouts during lunch and break periods. They have been also given additional responsibilities to conduct random searches of vehicles exiting schools.

Garcia has also suggested that parents and school administrators get together to assess their localities to implement necessary measures to ensure the safety of children. He said, “While there are over 500 schools in Trinidad and Tobago, it is this Government’s view that an incident in one school is way more than we are comfortable with.

“Internationally, issues of gun violence have been making the headlines and it is understandable that within Trinidad and Tobago’s context, all people would be interested in the safety and security of staff and students on schools compound.”

He further advised that all principals engage their parent teacher associations and wider school community to discuss the security management systems at their schools.