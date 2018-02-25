Gabriella Bernard: Seeing The Bigger Picture Gabriella Bernard:

Clothing: Bene Caribe Photographer: Marlon James Art Director: Emma Forster-Hiscock, Racked Studios

JAMES DUPRAJ

Gabriella Bernard always dreamt of being an international supermodel. She was inspired by watching the Miss Universe pageant the same year Wendy Fitzwilliam brought home the title to TT.

“It was very exciting for me to see her do that,” she remembers. “As a young, beautiful, professional woman on an international stage, I admired Wendy for what she had accomplished for TT. She’s still one of my biggest icons.”

Although her sights were set on becoming a model, she admits that she wasn’t sure how to fulfil her dream. It was her hairdresser who referred her to photographer Sancho Francisco, which was her first taste of a career in modelling.

“I was most surprised that just being pretty and slim didn’t automatically qualify you to be a model,” she says, adding that the intricacies of the industry means having knowledge of posing, body angles and silhouettes, and emoting and smiling with the eyes. “It looks very easy, what we models do,” she says with a laugh, “but sometimes you may have to contort yourself into a pretzel and balance a ball on your head while pouting with your mouth and smiling with your eyes.”

Her career in fashion and modelling truly took off when she was scouted by Kama Maharaj, CEO and founder of Sacha Cosmetics. “He took one look at me and told me he had to have me in Sacha’s next ad campaign and the rest is history.”

Currently, Gabriella can be seen on Season 4 of Caribbean’s Next Top Model (CNTM), hosted by the very idol who inspired her, Wendy Fitzwilliam.

“It was a very unique experience, being on CNTM,” she shares, describing the awe she felt when seeing Fitzwilliam for the first time in the flesh. “In my eyes she is literally the most beautiful woman in TT,” she says. Being on the highly acclaimed and long-running Top Model franchise also taught her to stand up for herself and to be prepared to roll with the punches, as she puts it.

“Especially after last week’s episode; can you believe what they did to my hair?” she giggles, referring to a makeover challenge in which she shed tears over her locks. “I can’t believe I allowed myself to cry on television but I just had to roll with the punches and deal with it as I saw the bigger picture within reach.”

Already, she has reached astounding heights in her modelling career. In June 2018, Gabriella will be awarded Model of the Year in Print from Caribbean Style and Culture in Washington DC – an award that only motivates her more to keep attending model castings and pushing herself to network with designers and fashion influencers.

Her biggest goal yet is to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel; one who graces the covers of magazines and billboards globally.

Describing herself as a “realist”, Gabriella often calls out injustices and stands up for the marginalised and voiceless. Although courageous and outgoing, she says people are often surprised to find out that she’s somewhat shy and introverted. Her passions are focused on how TT can be made a better place, continuously using our country’s resources to enhance the lives of the citizenry.

“Great ideas are constantly running through my mind to bring to the table. We should explore a higher rate of stimulating the economy by introducing factories that build solar panels and wind turbines, weening the country off oil and gas and introducing more sustainable initiatives so that people can afford to live,” she says passionately about greener and healthier living in our islands that have relied on the waning oil boom for far too long.

“The world is getting ready for the mass production and distribution of electric cars in the near future; they won’t need our oil and gas any more. We should have the foresight to create industries around this future worldwide trend to keep those oil workers earning a living in diverse industries in the near future.”

She also has critical thoughts on the country’s crime situation: “The number one reason for crime is that people can’t afford to live. Graduating students from universities and secondary schools can’t find employment. People have to settle for menial jobs.” She also believes our educational system must be overhauled, with the focus shifting from passing exams to encouraging talent and skills in students as part of a “Lifestyle Curriculum”.

“New avenues of revenue and creating new industries in TT need to be established!”

She believes the best hope for our country is encouraging an entrepreneurial spirit in members of the society so more people can rely on themselves for sustainable lifestyles.

“I would hope that my platform and influence gained as an international model will help people believe in me and take me seriously,” she says of the ways she hopes to influence our culture and people through the career she has chosen.

As a newcomer to the public eye, she believes she has a responsibility to empower those within her circle and the wider community of TT. “In my private life, I assist friends dealing with depression. I will always be there to uplift people and give a ray of hope to the downtrodden,” she says of her need to help others realise their full potentials.

“We as Trinbagonians need to realise that we have lots more in common than we think. We also need to realise the power that we have as citizens in relation to the government and other persons running the land. We need to learn to get along and look out for our fellow man, regardless of income, creed, or race,” she says passionately about the changes she hopes to see.

“Our country needs more visionary leaders and innovative thinkers in the communities. We have a lot more to offer, especially in terms of creativity, innovation, and problem-solving. There needs to be a think-tank of young people to help guide policy.”

Gabriella is adamant that her love for nation and her passion for modelling can truly intersect as her career continues to blossom. She isn’t afraid to use the influence that she has over younger generations to inspire freethinkers and visionaries who have the same heart and will she has, to create a more progressive order in TT.

She says passionately, “I really do care about the land of my birth and all our citizens, and I know that we could continue to have a better way of life with enhanced governance and leadership. Let’s inspire our young leaders to become everything and anything they want to be, towards our betterment.”