EFCL must get act together

Education Minister Anthony Garcia.

SHARLENE RAMPERSAD

SLAMMING the Education Facilities Company Ltd (EFCL) for its slow response to repair a fallen fence at the Flanagin Town RC school, Education Minister Anthony Garcia said the company needs to get its act together.

Garcia yesterday said he was very disappointed that repairs have not yet been completed. Last Tuesday, the galvanized fencing securing the construction site for the new school building collapsed. The construction site and the church, where children have been housed ‘temporarily’ for decades, are on the same compound.

On Thursday last, frustrated parents blocked the road in front of the school, burning tyres and calling on the ministry to repair the fencing so the students can go back to classes. Yesterday, Garcia said although he had given instructions to the EFCL to have the fencing fixed, as a matter of priority, no work was done.

“We are making arrangements to have it removed and replaced but I want to register my strong disappointment on how long this process is taking to get done,” Garcia said. “I was hoping the school would be able to open tomorrow (today) but it will be open for certain on Tuesday,” Garcia said.

He said the delay was caused by the process of getting a scope of works (costs) for the repairs. “You have to have a scope of works, which has to be approved before a contractor can be appointed.

I have approved the scope of works but this is taking so long because of a failure on the part of the EFCL to get its act together, it is not a failure of the ministry.”

“I gave all instructions for this to be done as a matter of urgency and the EFCL failed to do so.” On Thursday, head of the school’s Parent Support Group Latesha Meharris said the parents are fed up of waiting for a school building as entire generations of Flanagin Town residents went to school in the Flanagin Town RC Church.

Meharris said construction on a retaining wall for the school building began in 2014 but no work was done to construct a school building. She said the children have to endure a leaking roof, inadequate classroom space and broken windows that let in rain at the church.

Asked about when construction of a school building will begin, Garcia said, “That is a totally different matter, we are currently in discussion with the Catholic School Board on that matter so there is nothing that I can say about that right now.”

Asked if he believes the conditions at the church are adequate for the 65 students being housed there, Garcia responded, “It is adequate for the time being, I am not aware of any health and safety issues at the school.”