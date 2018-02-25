Donate a pan to Cuba

PAN IN CUBA: Members of La Casa del Caribe incorporate the steelpan in Cuba’s annual Fiesta del Fuego (Fire Festival).

LAUREL V WILLIAMS

MANY attempts were made over the decades at unifying various Caribbean territories over the years by use of everything from cricket to codified economic agreements. But for many observers, the steelpan may be that unifying force. Its circular shape and different melodious harmonies seem to embody the various cultures which span the Caribbean Sea.

Though the instrument may be indigenous to Trinidad and Tobago, one Caribbean territory - Cuba - has not only embraced the steel pan it has made it an integral part of its annual Fiesta del Fuego (Fire Festival) celebrations hosted by La Casa del Caribe (Caribbean House).

But there is a catch. Cuba does not have enough pans, thus limiting its infectious music to a few members of a band in a community called El Cobre in Santiago de Cuba. They have a growing passion for the pan and equal difficulty in obtaining new instruments.

The group’s coordinator for TT, anthropologist John Sorrillo is hoping any citizen or organisation interested in promoting the culture would donate a steelpan. Saying that foreign pan lovers are hungry for the instrument, Sorrillo is hoping that locals ‘feed’ this hunger by giving from the heart.

“It will be good to contribute to this steel band to help them to grow. The steelpan is already part of Cuba. They are hungry to have two or three tenor pans. Do not donate because you feel sorry for them. Do it to strengthen the group because they have a love for it,” Sorrillo said.

Sorrillo who is from San Fernando is a former teacher at the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation. He represented TT and Venezuela in different fora locally, regionally and internationally and is the author of several published articles.

Sorrillo said that due to previous contributions by nationals, steelpan music is now popular in the Spanish-speaking island. In 2012, the Arts and Multiculturalism Ministry presented three tenor pans to the Cubans on behalf of Valley Harps steel band of Diego Martin.

The Fire Festival is a cultural event that takes place every year from July 3 to 9 in Santiago de Cuba. It pays tribute to the Caribbean and Latin American countries. In 2011, the festival was dedicated to Trinidad and Tobago. This year it is dedicated to Puerto Rico.

Anyone or any organisation interested donating a pan for Cuba’s La Casa del Caribe, can contact Newsday’s San Fernando office at 652-2592.