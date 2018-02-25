Daly: Archie’s moves do more damage

Chief Justice Ivor Archie

Jada Loutoo

Any attempt to halt the scrutiny of the allegations against Chief Justice Ivor Archie will only serve to further damage the administration of justice and the Judiciary, Senior Counsel Martin Daly said yesterday.

Daly has repeatedly called on Archie to account for his stewardship and confront the allegations against him. On Wednesday, Archie, through his attorneys, threatened the Law Association with legal action for its probe of his alleged conduct. In response, the association said the Chief Justice, as a public official, was open to public scrutiny.

“Where allegations have been made concerning the conduct of the Chief Justice which have the potential to negatively impact confidence in the administration of justice and the rule of law, the association would not only be entitled but would have a responsibility to examine those allegations and depending on the results of such examination to take such steps as may be appropriate to promote, maintain, and support the administration of justice and the rule of law.”

The association was also adamant that it was still going ahead to seek advice on whether the allegations against Archie were sufficient to approach the Prime Minister to invoke the impeachment provisions of section 137 of the Constitution.

Daly, in a statement yesterday, commended the association’s position.

“For many months, I have been commenting on the likely damage to the Judiciary first as a result of the appointment and purported resignation of Marcia Ayers Caesar as a High Court judge and, shortly after that, separate allegations about the conduct of the Chief Justice.

“Somewhat belatedly, but welcome nonetheless, the Law Association stirred itself to examine and ultimately comment on the conduct issues. It has now received a threat of litigation from the Chief Justice if it continues its work. The association has commendably declared its intention to resist the threat.”

Daly said the Chief Justice could not be placed above the scrutiny of citizens or representative bodies. “That is in essence the response of the Law Association to the threat of the Chief Justice to seek the assistance of the Court to restrain the association from examining and expressing its view as to whether there is a case for section 137 of the Constitution to be triggered.” He added that any attempt to halt scrutiny of the allegations against the Chief Justice would be an attempt to set the clock back 80 years to a time when a contempt of court verdict was rendered against the editor of the Trinidad Guardian for criticism of a judicial decision.

“The verdict was thrown out by the Privy Council in a decision containing the famous dictum that justice is not a cloistered virtue and must be open to outspoken scrutiny. Surely the dictum applies with equal force to the scrutiny of the administration of justice and its personnel as it does to decisions of the court,” Daly said.

“We must not go back to or remain in the dark ages of lack of accountability. We must stimulate a culture of actions having consequences if consequences are warranted.”