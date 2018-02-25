Culture wars with a mask

Prof Ramesh Deosaran writes a weekly column for the Newsday.

Mask. Among the meanings of this word are “a covering of all or part of the face; worn as a disguise; to conceal.” Thieves wear masks to conceal their identity and terrify their victims, the hangman or executioner hides his face for anonymity, the convicted killer has a choice. Wearing a mask, whether for dancing, amusement or stealing helps change your personality.

You will do certain things wearing a mask compared to not wearing one. You become depersonalised - more daring in love or war. (Through psychological or physiological reasons, some become schizophrenic, sociopathic or psychopathic – extreme cases). Even without a mask, a person could be kind in one situation, and unkind in another just as much. Or arrogant with subordinates but humble with superiors. Peaceful in one situation but aggressive in another. A deceitful smile is a mask. So is a feigned laughter. Some feign understanding to mask ignorance. So there are masks and masks.

Zorro, Masked Marvel, Lone Ranger – their masks add fascination to their noble deeds. The US Delta Force, sometimes with mask on, stimulates courage. The Man in the Iron Mask, as the mask in Phantom of the Opera adds mystery to the story. From docile businessman Bruce Wayne to rugged crime-fighter, Batman, his mask prevents victimisation at business. A masked rapist is a different story.

Last Wednesday around 7.30 am, broad daylight, a young man casually walked into the Jordan Hill Presbyterian School, Princes Town, pulled a gun at 28-year-old teacher-trainee, Angel Narine, took away her car keys and drove away. Without any mask! The uniformed MTS security guard at the school was apparently caught off guard.

Things have gotten to such a state that people now quietly express gratitude the bandit only robbed them, and did not stab or kill them. Such gratitude and relief help swell the list of unreported crimes. Take my money, jewels and car but just don’t kill me. Very sad. Teacher Narine said: “I saw the gun. I was just thinking that he could just take the things and let me live.” Who can blame her? Once again, different opinions over school safety and daylight banditry will erupt.

Before this school banditry, there was an extended public debate over what female teachers should wear or not wear. Too sexy and provocative for young hormone-driven youths? There were differing opinions over “the proper” way teachers should dress. Leave it to individual taste, a dress code or a uniform?

As an expression of a society’s culture, clothes are a form of masks too – concealing body parts, some more than others. The debate, with ethnic implications, reflects a trend towards a cultural war. Be it the Concordat, Carnival or crime, (the big Cs) the expressed differences have become too sharp to ignore. These are the wars behind the mask of “all ah we is one” with all the acceptable and smoothening hypocrisies therein.

A uniform helps to reflect an institution’s standards. A uniform carries great psychological weight. That’s why it is so important that those who wear the uniform have to be so much more careful. They represent something bigger than themselves – the institution. Uniforms compel well-defined behaviour as defined in the institution’s rules. A police, prison or army uniform represents public trust and safety. Some uniforms, however, can spell terror – like Hitler’s Secret Service

A uniform transforms you. It converts you to an institution with prescribed, standards of behaviour. That’s why there are uniforms for priests, pundits, imams, doctors, nurses, scouts, students, even workers falling under the OSHA Act. The uniform must be respected by both the wearer and public. But what about teachers? What should teachers wear to reflect the institution’s expected standards of behaviour? Will it help? Will it be for both male and female?

As a former tie-wearing teacher myself – primary to university – I believed and still believe that respect and self-respect, as subjective as they sometimes are, are core values in any society. And manner of dress does much of that. It also promotes loyalty to the institution. Last week, I saw a sign on the doors of the Works Ministry saying, “Dress Code in Effect.” Unmasking the body in public must have a limit.