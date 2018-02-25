Clarification

THE EDITOR: In Thursday’s edition you very kindly carried, in full, my letter, which I had intended should carry the headline “President’s senators should place their offices at the disposal of the new president.” Unfortunately, the headline which appeared in your published edition read “Outgoing President’s senators should quit.”

This, I am sure you will agree, conveys an impression which is much different from that which was to be conveyed by my preferred headline.

By way of clarification I offer the following:

My suggestion would allow the outgoing president’s appointees to provide the following options:

1. Senators who, for whatever reason, find themselves unable or unwilling to continue to serve will be free to so inform the new President;

2. Senators who may wish to continue to serve would leave the option of continuing to serve open;

3. Finally, by “placing their offices at the disposal of the new president, the new president will be able to exercise her judgement as to which of the 11 “old” senators she may be willing to retain.

I regret to have to observe that the scenarios provided by the above are quite different from the “carte blanche” initiative which is implied in your headline.

Errol OC Cupid, Trincity