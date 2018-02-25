Captain Candice

Candice Andrews-Brumant, captain of bpTT Renegades Steel Orchestra.

COREY CONNELLY

Candice Andrews-Brumant has never relied on textbook remedies to address the problems she’s encountered with her charges.

For her, it is simply a matter of understanding one’s character.

“My relationship with the players is an understanding one,” says Andrews-Brumant, 41, captain of Panorama winner bpTT Renegades Steel Orchestra.

“I believe that as long as you understand someone’s character, it’s easy to find a way to deal with that person.”

It’s a philosophy that has seen her through six consecutive years as captain of the champion steelband–one she feels can be used as a template for those in authority, not just within the steelband movement but across the board.

As the only woman in the country’s history to lead a large conventional band to a Panorama victory, Andrews-Brumant tells Sunday Newsday she has finally reaped the rewards of her years of labouring in the steelpan vineyard.

“I feel accomplished, complete,” she says with a laugh.

But don’t let those puffy cheeks and ready smile fool you.

Beneath Andrews-Brumant’s lovable, unassuming demeanour is a take-charge figure who has been the backbone of Charlotte Street, Port of Spain outfit for more than a decade.

“I call her the Margaret Thatcher (late British prime minister) of Renegades,” Renegades arranger Duvone Stewart jokes.

“She is like a mother figure to all in the band and she has had a tough task to steer the ship.”

Still on a high from Renegades’ Panorama victory, its first in 21 years, Andrews-Brumant says the band’s success is the result of careful planning, dedication and strong leadership.

“I loved the format for conducting rehearsals this year. Practice started at 8 pm and we used a microphone and speaker so that the entire band and listening audience could hear what was being said. We made a conscious decision to interact with the audience as well.”

Different elements of the band’s tune of choice, Voice’s Year For Love, she says, also received significant and equal attention in the run up to the competition.

“We spaced out well. There were days for teaching new music and days for learning and drilling, so there was no stress on the players.

“Everyone was comfortable with the music. There were no breakneck, nerve-wracking passages learnt days before finals to have people anxious and playing hit or miss.”

Andrews-Brumant says Stewart also was well-prepared.

“Everything was already recorded and on computer, especially on teaching days, so it was just to teach the music.”

Andrews-Brumant can literally be described as a product of Renegades. As a girl, she lived next door to the panyard on Charlotte Street and would often visit her two uncles during the band’s rehearsal sessions.

“I always showed interest by way of listening attentively to the band rehearse and making sure I had a Renegades T-shirt to wear for Panorama.”

Her interest in the instrument piqued as a teenager.

“I remember at the age of 15, returning from school at Woodbrook Secondary but before I went inside, I stood at the gates of the panyard in my uniform. I was invited to go inside the panyard to try out.”

The rest, she says, was history.

Andrews-Brumant’s parents never prevented her from venturing into the panyard or playing the instrument, as was the experience of many girls, decades ago.

“It wasn’t hard for me because my family understood how much I loved the instrument and because my uncles played with the band, this made things a lot easier for me.”

Over the years, she has played with the pan around the neck band Rhythm Rockers and Silver Stars (when it was a medium band).

Renegades, though, remains her base.

Aware that crime has impacted some steelbands in east Port-of-Spain, in the past, most notably, Desperadoes, Andrews-Brumant claims Renegades has luckily not fallen prey to the menace.

“Absolutely not!” she declares.

“The band has two practice areas, one on Oxford Street, where we rehearse during the year and the main one on Charlotte street, where we practise for Panorama.

“The crime situation doesn’t affect us in any way because Charlotte Street is a main street which is always busy. Renegades is a band from within the community, which is another reason for us to feel safe around the pan yard.”

Listing Dr Jit Samaroo (deceased); Desmond Waithe; Duvone Stewart; Mia Gormandy and the Codrington pan family as being among her mentors in the pan movement, Andrews-Brumant says as the captain of a band she basically chairs an operations committee and is in charge of the overall supervision of the orchestra.

However, unlike the captains of yesteryear, who basically managed entire bands, “I only deal with the playing members, ensuring that we have uniforms, confirming gigs and tours, making sure all players are equipped with instruments, enforcing disciplinary rules, among other things.”

She also delegates responsibilities to the members of the operations committee to minimise her work load as captain.

Asked what characteristics she has brought as a female captain to Renegades’ success, she says, “Tact, discipline, dedication, respect and love.”

She urges young women desirous of playing pan to “stay humble, respect themselves and earn respect through their work.”

“This industry is a business and we need to approach it and treat it as such, professionally,” she adds.

So, is enough being done to promote and support the national instrument, generally? “No!” Andrews-Brumant declares.

“Right now is too much of fight down among the different pan groups and the head is breaking down. If the fish is rotten from the head, what do you think will happen to the rest of the fish?”

She refuses to elaborate, but says there is urgent need for succession planning and a strategic direction for pan. And she has no intention of calling it a day.

“Five years from now, I see myself still playing pan as captain of Renegades Steel Orchestra with five more Panorama victories.

“I also see myself as a mentor to younger females who want to become future leaders. I see myself involved in leadership skills programmes for kids and young adults.”

CAPTION:

Candice Andrews-Brumant.....captain of National Panorama champions, bpTT Renegades Steel Orchestra