APA Folk Swingers ‘exotic, stylish’

Powerful vocals: Janine Charles-Farray sings with power in the vocal recital category which she won at the TT Music Festival, Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s on Friday night.Photos by Gary Cardinez

For the second time in one week, TT Music Festival adjudicator Dorothy Howden was mesmerized by the performance of a calypso chorale at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.

On Friday evening, Howden told leader of APA Folk Swingers, Desmond Waithe, “If I come back in this life again, I want to do what you do.” This was after the choir performed in Class OP-C13 Calypso Chorale (without choreography).

“You have a robust sound with excellent music, you must be a very popular choir. You chose fabulous pieces. If you entire repertoire is like this you will always be exotic and stylish,” said Howden.

APA Folk Swingers performed Lord Kitchener’ Bees Melody and Calypso Rose’s Leave Me Alone and the overwhelmed Scottish adjudicator awarded the choir 94 points for their performance.

On Tuesday evening, another choir performing in Class OP-14 Calypso Chorale (with choreography) Eh Bien Oui Don Don, received 92 points for their performance of Lord Melody’s Boo Boo Man and Jonah and the Bake.

That evening Howden said it was the climax of the festival thus far, that the performance was splendid, was a great marriage of music and dance and was an entertaining experience for her.

Another class which had the adjudicator mesmerized on Friday evening was the Vocal Recital. The adjudicator was fascinated by the vocal prowess of the four performers, Kevin Yung, Jason Lawrence, Kory Mendez and Janine Charles-Farray.

She started her comments saying those who did not attend on Friday missed a treat. “It was a privilege to hear such wonderful music. You have chosen your pieces well, they suited you voices.”

Howden told the singers they must always ask themselves if the song they chose had something magical that will make the audience sit up and say that’s new.

She said while all the performers gave her what she was looking for the eventual winner, Janine Charles-Farray was fantastic. “She made Die Mainacht, Habanera del Mar and All of Me her songs and gave me everything and more.”

Also on Friday, Tracell Frederick won the String solo for her performance of Andante on Cello and Quinton Neckles and Lemuel Patterson won the Lieder.