Allowances for scholars late again

Once again the payment of allowances to scholars studying in London is late and there is no indication of when it will be paid. The payment was due since the end of December 2017.

The lateness of payments compounded by the uncertainty of when payments will be made threatens students’ security for food, shelter and transportation and creates a burden of worry which have the potential to negatively affect their performance.

The monthly allowance of 794 pounds which they receive is below the recommended required living allowance of 1265 pounds (by the UK Government) for foreign students studying in the UK. Every month they depend on their parents to supplement the shortfall of 471 pounds. When Government does not honour their contractual agreement to pay the allowance on the agreed date, the scholars have to source the entire amount of 1265 pounds. Parents have been trying to ensure that their expenses are covered but with great difficulties which include:

1. Getting the funds as savings have already been depleted;

2. Borrowing the funds as borrowing capacity has been exhausted;

3. Foreign exchange is not easily accessible

4. Wire transfer of funds is often not permitted

Furthermore, because of this continuous uncertainty of payments the Ministry of Education and the Scholarships Division should re-evaluate their contractual agreement with scholars and inform new scholars about their inability to meet the financial requirements of the UK government for studies in the UK. They should use the orientation session as the forum to inform of this because it was at this forum in 2010 and again in 2012 when scholars, including our children, received scholarships that they were informed that a review of the allowance was being considered. Their decision to study in the UK was based on the expectation that the review, once completed would be implemented. Eight years later and the students are still waiting on this implementation.

Therefore, we are appealing to the Minister of Finance to prioritise scholars’ allowances and release funds on a timely basis to the Scholarships Division so that the students can receive money to meet their living expenses.

Chris Persad via e-mail