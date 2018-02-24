Rio Claro karate students promoted
THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Karate Federation congratulated members of No Limit Martial Arts in Rio Claro on their belt promotions.
Members of the school, who were promoted to eighth kyu yellow belt, include Adam Rampersad, James Sealey, and Kerissa Ali. Kavaugn Maraj was promoted to seventh kyu orange belt.
The students all train under Sensei Anim Mohammed, a shito-ryu karate black belt and a graduate of the American Sport Education Programme Coaching Principles course.
The students will compete in the upcoming Sixth Caribbean Cup Karate Championships.