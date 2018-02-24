Quarry operators owe $155 million

CLINT CHAN TACK

ENERGY Minister Franklin Khan yesterday said operators of 103 quarries on state and private lands owe $155 million. Khan made this disclosure in the House of Representatives. He said the ministry’s records show that 21 of these operators owe more that $1 million each and collectively owe $148 million. The minister also said there is an outstanding receivable of $90 million for royalty unpaid by quarry operators on state lands.

Of this sum, Khan said $48 million is owed by the National Quarries Company Limited and there is a contingent liability of $65 million in unpaid royalty by operators on private lands. Khan said the ministry is aggressively pursuing an outstanding royalty of $42 million owed by operators on state lands. “In the event that operators refuse to comply, their licenses could be revoked, “ he stated.

Khan said the collection of $65 million in royalty from quarry operators on private lands is subject to the determination of whether the holder of the mineral rights on these lands is the State or the operator. “These matters have been referred to the Office of the Chief State Solicitor for determination,” he said. The minister added that because of a greater focus on data collection and receivables management, revenue from the quarry sector increased from $1,389,550 in fiscal 2014 to $7,865,743.67 in fiscal 2017. Khan said it was no secret there is a “sizeable amount” of illegal quarrying taking place in the country. He said most of this activity is in North East Trinidad. Khan said his ministry is working closely with the police and the Director of Public Prosecutions to “clamp down on that.”On whether National Quarries was doing enough to collect royalties owed to it, Khan said this could be a case of “malaise of state enterprises.” Compared to petroleum companies, Khan said the collection of royalties by a company like National Quarries is not the first item dealt with on the balance sheet.

In such situations, the minister opined,”I think we have no choice but to get very draconian, even though it is a state company.”