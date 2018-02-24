One competency model for two posts

CAROL MATROO

FORMER chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) Dr Maria Therese Gomes was hard-pressed yesterday to answer whether one job competency model was used for the assessment of applicants for the posts of Commissioner of Police (CoP) and Deputy CoP (DCP).

Gomes and other members of the PSC appeared at the sitting of the Special Select Committee yesterday to inquire into the selection process for the post of CoP and DCP.

Members of the committee repeatedly asked Gomes whether she thought one competency model could be used for what were two different posts. Gomes insisted that it was possible to do so.

Asked by St Joseph MP Terrence Deyalsingh what procurement method was used to find the consulting firm KPMG, Gomes said there was an open tender which cost about $3.2 million.

She said the firm assisted the PSC to do the actual recruitment and selection of candidates.

There were 54 applicants for the positions, four of whom were ineligible. There were four applications for CoP, 26 for DCP and 20 applied for both positions.

Deyalsingh said the job summaries for CoP and DCP were as different as night and day with the CoP in charge of strategic direction, and the DCP in charge of assisting with the implementation of strategic direction.

However, Gomes said the positions held the same qualifications of a degree in law, public service management and criminal justice with the only difference being the years of experience with 15 years for CoP and ten for DCP.

When Deyalsingh questioned whether there was one process for CoP and one for DCP, or one process for both and whether there was any stipulation that the firm conduct a separate process for each position, Gomes responded no to both queries.

San Fernando East Randall Mitchell said there appeared to be a gap in the process.

He said it appeared that the firm was contracted to design the entire recruitment process and for the PSC to accept it, and that it was responsible for the entire recruitment process until submission. He said it also appeared the firm outlined the stages of the recruitment process.

Committee chairman Fitzgerald Hinds said they were two different jobs, therefore a job competency model would mean one for CoP and one for DCP.

Gomes said the same assessment was done as the DCP could be acting as CoP at any time, and there was no public sector policy which prevented that.

Hinds noted the terms of reference said the specific task was that the firm design exercise and procedures for the offices of the CoP and DCP.

Deyalsingh said he was beginning to get deeply troubled because best practice in human resource would state that one could not have one competency model for CoP and DCP.

“When you read the job summaries, they are different. Was there any legal advice that said you can have one competency model for two separate jobs? The CoP plans, organises, directs and controls all strategic activities in the Police Service, whereas the DCP assists the CoP in charting direction. They are two completely different positions,” he again pointed out.

Hinds also raised the issue of merging the positions with applicants being asked whether they would accept another position even though they applied for another.

Deyalsingh questioned when the merging was done and on what authority.

Gomes said this was the PSC’s prerogative with consultation of the firm. She said the merging was done during interviews with the final 12 applicants.

She said they had the responsibility to be accountable for the selection process.