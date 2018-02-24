MIC Tigers devour USC in All Sectors Netball

ONIKA HAZELWOOD was in a dominant mood on Thursday evening, as she lead MIC Tigers to a comfortable 30-18 victory over USC (University of South Caribbean), in the latter game of an All Sectors Netball League Alternative Division double-header.

The fans who turned out at the Dr Joao Havelange Centre of Excellence, Macoya saw Hazelwood outscore the USC team by herself, as she netted 19 goals from 30 attempts.

Megan Lessey contributed nine from 20 while Jeanette Singh and Rhonita Williams chipped in with a goal apiece.

USC, who trailed 6-4 at the end of the first quarter, 17-9 at the half and 22-11 at the end of the third quarter, relied on 17 goals, from 22 tries, by Carla Victor and Michelle Williams’ one from five. In the earlier fixture, UWI overcame a strong challenge from Defence Force to prevail 25-20.

Shuntelle Morris netted 16 from 30 for UWI, who led 5-4, 13-8 and 19-15 at the end of the respective quarters, while Kadeemah Herbert notched seven from 26 and Sharon Hackett’s two from five. Getting on the scoresheet for the Army-Coast Guard combination were Nikeisha Peters-Williams (17 from 29), Vanessa Brown (two from 13) and Shermika Thomas (one from two).

In related news, the All Sectors Netball League will be staging its Fast Five Festival today and tomorrow, at the Maloney Indoor Arena, Maloney, starting at 1 pm each day.