Mahabir: Problem at the top

Independent Senator Dr Dhanayshar Mahabir

CHAIRMAN of the Social Services and Public Administration Joint Select Committee (JSC), Dr Dhanayshar Mahabir on Wednesday expressed concern about the length of time it takes to fill vacancies in the Public Service.

Mahabir, who is also an Independent Senator, made this observation during a public hearing at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre about contract employment within the Public Service.

Mahabir shared concerns raised by Opposition Senator Khadijah Ameen and Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Christine Newallo-Hosein about the length of time it took to fill vacant positions in certain organisations in the country. Ameen related her experience as a former Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation chairman where posts in various departments were not filled for ten years. In response, Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Beresford Riley said, “The CPO’s office is drastically understaffed.

“Saying his office had only filled 41 per cent of vacancies, Riley explained some of these vacancies included technical officers needed to determine terms and conditions of workers in the Public Service. In addition to this, Riley said the support staff needed to recruit these officers is also inadequate. “Do you have contract workers in the CPO?” asked Mahabir. “Yes we do. Some positions are filled but not enough.”

Riley said these constraints lie within the Service Commissions department. He added this department has challenges of its own, with respect to staffing. This prompted Mahabir to observe, “There is a problem at the very top.” Mahabir opined that there, “seems to be a need for manpower planning in TT.”

According to Mahabir, it usually, “takes five years to train a professional.” Public Administration and Communications Ministry permanent secretary Joan Mendez said the ministry has a draft strategic plan which is currently before Cabinet. She said this plan involves the use of human resource forecasting and planning to fill vacancies in the Public Service. Mendez also said a labour market council was also being considered.

Acting director of the ministry’s Public Management Consulting Division, Savitiri Balkaran said government ministries must submit ten requirements for the creation of contract or established positions. She added that ministries must submit five requirements for renewal contract positions. In response to a question from Mahabir, Balkaran said the state of the economy was not listed amongst those requirements.